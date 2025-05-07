Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico County Public Schools officially presents Hermitage's Christine Suders with Teacher of the Year award

Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools presented the Teacher of the Year award on Tuesday evening.

Christine Suders, an English teacher at Hermitage High School, was this year's recipient.

"It's a really special moment, because so much of what teachers do is unseen," Suders said. "It's behind the scenes, and so it just feels like affirmation that I'm where I'm supposed to be, when I'm supposed to be doing the right thing, and I'm just really honored for that opportunity."

CBS 6 morning anchor Reba Hollingsworth was the emcee for the event.

Suders was officially named the winner in December and was surprised with the announcement in her classroom.

“I'm just so thrilled to be the face of a much bigger community,” Suders said at the time. “I don't see this as a reflection of me so much as Hermitage. It’s a win for all the hard work this community does. It means the world that the students and this incredible place are getting the positive recognition that I've known for so long they deserve.”

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone