Henrico County Public Schools officially presents Hermitage's Christine Suders with Teacher of the Year award

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools presented the Teacher of the Year award on Tuesday evening.

Christine Suders, an English teacher at Hermitage High School, was this year's recipient.

"It's a really special moment, because so much of what teachers do is unseen," Suders said. "It's behind the scenes, and so it just feels like affirmation that I'm where I'm supposed to be, when I'm supposed to be doing the right thing, and I'm just really honored for that opportunity."

CBS 6 morning anchor Reba Hollingsworth was the emcee for the event.

Suders was officially named the winner in December and was surprised with the announcement in her classroom.

“I'm just so thrilled to be the face of a much bigger community,” Suders said at the time. “I don't see this as a reflection of me so much as Hermitage. It’s a win for all the hard work this community does. It means the world that the students and this incredible place are getting the positive recognition that I've known for so long they deserve.”

