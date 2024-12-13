Henrico County Public Schools announces 2024 Teacher of the Year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools announced its 2024 Teacher of the Year on Thursday.

Christine Suders, an English teacher at Hermitage High School, is this year's winner.

“I'm just so thrilled to be the face of a much bigger community,” Suders said at a surprise announcement Thursday morning in her classroom. “I don't see this as a reflection of me so much as Hermitage. It’s a win for all the hard work this community does. It means the world that the students and this incredible place are getting the positive recognition that I've known for so long they deserve.”

Suders is chair of the high school's English department and serves on the instructional leadership team. She started an annual community literacy night festival at the school and is also a co-sponsor of Hermitage's chapter of the National Honor Society.

