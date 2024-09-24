Henrico County Public Schools tighten safety rules for sporting events: 'Just shows how serious it's getting'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Spectators at Henrico County Public School-sponsored sporting events, such as football games, are now allowed to bring only clear or small handbags.

Earlier this month, the school division announced that backpacks and large bags would no longer be allowed at athletic events. A clear bag policy is being phased in this season.

Henrico is the latest school district to adopt stricter safety guidelines for spectators at after-school events. In August, Hanover County introduced a clear bag policy for sports events, and Richmond City banned all bags except for clear plastic bags used for childcare items.

Henrico students have mixed feelings about the new rules.

"I appreciate what they are trying to do, like, obviously with keeping people safe, but I wish we were in a country, in a climate, where we didn't need to do that."

Another student noted the sudden changes. "All these changes are kind of new. Last year we started having weapon scanners, and now with all these phone policies, it's kind of like—all at once—and kind of daunting for new students."

For sporting events, Henrico students are allowed to bring one clear backpack or a clear resealable plastic bag. Small clutch purses or fanny packs are also permitted for privacy.

While clear bag policies are common at many professional and college sports events, increasing incidents of school violence across the country have led schools to take additional measures to ensure the safety of students, staff, and spectators.

One student summed it up by saying, "It just shows how serious it's getting."



