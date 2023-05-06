She has driven children to school for 20-plus years. The reason she keeps doing it will touch your heart.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County Public Schools are one of the many Virginia school systems working to fill a number of bus driver vacancies as the U.S. Department of Education acknowledges a nationwide bus driver shortage.

Henrico School currently has 64 openings out of the 483 total positions. Being fully staffed allows districts to reduce delays, doubled routes and more, according to officials.

Angela Hedrick, who drives a bus that takes students to Springfield Park Elementary School, said she is still driving more than 22 year after she first got behind the wheel.

“I just love the kids,” she said.

Hedrick, who has worked at a number of other schools in the district, first got involved with driving because of the perk that you can bring your kids with you.

However, she said the job became much more because of the the relationship formed with the kids.

“I end up seeing their siblings come through, I get to see them grow up," Hedrick said. "They may be having a tough day and you just give them a pat on the back, a high five or a fist bump,” she said.

Hedrick hopes people give the profession a try, so they can find the passion in a job like she has. She hopes to be a small part in creating students path to success.

“It could be for you as it surely was for me,” she said.

The district is hoping to incentivize drivers with an up to $3,000 new-hire bonus, health care, sick leave, retirement plans, paid training and the ability for drivers to bring their children on the bus.

Henrico Schools held a Drive the Bus event Saturday where candidates could get behind the wheel to experience what the job is like.

They will also hold a job fair on May 16, from 10:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Glen Allen Branch Library at 10501 Staples Mill Road.

For details about job events and opportunities, visit www.henricoschools.us/careers or call the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.

