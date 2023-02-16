She helps those with disabilities. Now, Henrico County will help buy her a home.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Tamra Gore is a Community Support Supervisor with Henrico County who helps those with developmental and intellectual disabilities navigate the world of healthcare.

"I was put on this earth to support people, to help people. I've always worked with vulnerable populations or people who are kind of overlooked," Gore said.

For years, Gore has been on the housing hunt.

"I'm currently looking to buy a home, but then, as everybody knows, the prices of homes have skyrocketed as well, not including the deposit, and just everything that comes with buying a home that gets really expensive when you tack things on," she said.

Now, Henrico County is trying to help county employees like Gore.

About $2 million in the county's FY23-24 budget would allow 120 employees to apply for forgivable loans of up to $20,000, which would cover down payments and closing costs. Eligible employees must have worked in the county for at least 12 months and have a household income of less than 120% of the area median income, adjusted to family size.

Those who apply and are approved must live in the county for five years to pay off the balance.

"I think all of us in local government are wrestling with employee retention and we have employees that are looking for affordable housing, so this was an idea," said County Supervisor Tyrone Nelson, who represents the Varina District. "We have good people who work for Henrico County and we want to keep them."

Arcadia, Varina's newly planned housing development, would be a launching point for the program, set to include at least 20 minimum lots for affordable homes. About 30 homes in that development could be attached to the housing payment program.

Nelson said this is the first time a development building in the county has pledged to set a minimum number of affordable housing units. That development is expected to be completed in about 18 months.

Right now, the median housing price in Henrico is about $350,000, which many entry-level employees cannot afford.

"With the stress of trying to figure out housing, people are always trying to put in a bid and trying to figure out the best offer. The financial piece, alleviating some of that, would just make the journey a lot easier for somebody like me," Gore said.

Supervisor Nelson said the proposal is fully supported by the county board. The board will have to vote on the budget this spring, and the program could start as early as July when the budget becomes active.

Gore said receiving this kind of support could, in turn, help her support those she serves in the county.

"Just as much as you give and you pour into others, in order good work, your cup has to be full," she said.