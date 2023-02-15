Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Why Henrico may help county employees buy a home

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on February 15, 2023
Posted at 9:57 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 09:57:34-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- In an effort to improve access to affordable housing and employee retention, Henrico officials are advancing plans to help some county employees pay for their first home purchases.

Officials anticipate that $2 million in the proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget will be earmarked for down-payment and closing cost assistance, which could help about 120 employees, Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson told the Citizen.

The median price of a house in the area – about $350,000 – is not affordable for many entry-level county employees such as teachers, firefighters, and police officers, he said. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone