Why Henrico may help county employees buy a home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- In an effort to improve access to affordable housing and employee retention, Henrico officials are advancing plans to help some county employees pay for their first home purchases.

Officials anticipate that $2 million in the proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget will be earmarked for down-payment and closing cost assistance, which could help about 120 employees, Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson told the Citizen.

The median price of a house in the area – about $350,000 – is not affordable for many entry-level county employees such as teachers, firefighters, and police officers, he said. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.