Henrico County to soon begin construction on new multi-county trail

RICHMOND, Va. -- Next month, Henrico County will break ground on its portion of the Fall Line corridor, a 43-mile, multi-use trail that will run from Petersburg all the way up through Richmond to Ashland.

The seven-mile stretch through Henrico starts with Spring Park, where what was considered a healing spring up until the early 20th century, has since dried up.

It is also the site of a failed slave rebellion in 1800 led by Gabriel Prosser.

Brantley Tyndall with Bike Walk RVA, a Sportsbackers initiative, tells CBS 6 that history is just part of the many stories, historic sites and universities the fall line corridor will include though all the jurisdictions it passes through.

"It's both well-known and also kind of hidden here,” Tyndall said about Spring Park. “So we're going to have the Fall Line come right by this site as a way to continue to tell that story, and to be a space where people can tell stories. We look forward to working with Henrico County and our regional partners to find opportunities to create art, to create places for people to gather, to have special events that make the Fall Line a way to bring people together, not just to bike and walk, but to really engage in their community."

Tyndall was also involved in the creation of the Virginia Capital Trail, a 53-mile multiuse trail that connects Richmond and Jamestown, and which now boasts one million users every year.

The planned timeline for work on some of the Fall Line segments is as follows:



Henrico will first break ground on its seven miles in October.

VDOT will start four miles in Hanover in January.

Then, Richmond will break ground in Bryan Park, part of its 13 miles.

The 10-mile stretch from Petersburg to Chester will start in mid-2024.

That means about half of the corridor will be under construction within 18 months. You can click hereto view the VDOT page explaining the study involved and the various jurisdictions impacted by the Fall Line.

You can also click here to view the Sportsbackers page showing the progress of the various segments and the stories this new trail will include.

