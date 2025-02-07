How to sign up for Henrico County emergency alerts

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County residents can sign up to receive emergency alerts, which the county encourages after last month's regional water outages and boil advisories.

The Henrico County Alert system is free and sends both county-wide and localized messages about things like evacuation notices or missing people. The county sent two messages during the water crisis, one announcing a countywide boil water advisory and a second message on the lifting of the advisory.

Henrico residents can opt-in to receive alerts by a landline or mobile phone, computer, or other device here.

The county has about 350,000 residents and more than 144,000 households, according to Rob Rowley, chief of Henrico’s Department of Emergency Management & Workplace Safety. During the water crisis, messages to 95,707 contacts were undeliverable because of invalid information, such as a deactivated phone number or email address, Rowley said.

The county's database consists of information provided by residents and others who have opted into the system, as well as information that was either transferred from the county’s previous alerting system or purchased from vendors, such as Verizon. The information provided by users opting into the system is the most accurate and reliable, Rowley said.

