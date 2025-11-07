Crews respond to fire at Henrico County apartment building

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a fire at an apartment building in Henrico County.

The fire broke out at Copper Mill Apartments along Silver Stream Lane around 4 p.m. Friday.



No injuries have been reported at this time.

Video from the scene shows significant damage to the side of an apartment building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email our newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.