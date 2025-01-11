'A lot of lives at risk': Witnesses react to Henrico police chase that ended in crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett spoke to people who witnessed a police chase in Henrico County on Thursday.

It just took a beat for Monica Spoonhour to realize she was in the middle of mayhem.

"Cop car shot past me and I was like, 'Man, am I going that slow?'" Spoonhour recalled.

The suspects' SUV was almost impossible to see.

"He kept swerving. It was a dark colored car," Spoonhour said. "I could kind of see an object behind me and I realized it was a car trying to move me out of the way basically."

Witness Nicole Loving said the SUV didn't have any lights on.

"He had no lights, no running lights, no nothing," Loving said.

Loving was pulling out of her neighborhood on Patterson Avenue when she saw blue lights and decided to let officers go first.

"There was a lot of lives at risk," she said. "You know, I could've had my son in the car, thankfully his dad had just picked him up. It could've been one of those moments where I was like, 'Oh, that cop is far away, I've got plenty of time,' Maybe a moment where I wouldn't be standing here."

Police say it started minutes earlier with a theft call.

Crime Insider sources say the two suspects had in tow about $900 worth of booze from a Virginia ABC store near Pump Road.

Police spotted the SUV and tried to make an arrest, but say the suspects ran to the Ford Bronco and punched the gas.

The chase came to a stop when the SUV and a police cruiser crashed in the northbound lanes of Laburnum Avenue.

Police say an officer and one of the suspects were injured and taken to a local hospital.

These two accused thieves from Maryland have no bond.

The beverages of choice were confiscated for evidence.

"If it was for a 24 pack of water, I'd understand you know, but liquor? You dehydrate first," said Spoonhour.

Detectives are working to see if the suspects are connected to other ABC thefts in the county.

