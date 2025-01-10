Police chase ends with crash in Henrico; officer, 1 suspect taken to area hospitals

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A police chase in Henrico County ended in a crash on Thursday night and sent an officer and a suspect to the hospital.

Police said the incident began with a larceny from a business in the 3400 block of Pump Road. Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett the theft happened at a Virginia ABC store.

Officers were able to locate a vehicle of interest. When officers tried to arrest the suspects, they got in the car and drove away, which began the chase.

The chase ended in a crash along Laburnum Avenue, just east of Harvie Road.

Two suspects were apprehended. An officer and one of the suspects were injured in the crash and they were both taken to area hospitals.

Police have not identified either suspect or announced any charges.



This is a developing story and more information will be released when available. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

