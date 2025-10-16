See how Henrico County's Challenger Day creates the ultimate inclusive field day experience

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Field day holds a special place in every student's heart, but traditional field days can sometimes make it difficult for kids with disabilities to fully participate.

That's one reason why Henrico County created Challenger Day.

The event, which is more than a decade old, brings hundreds of Henrico elementary school students with physical or cognitive disabilities to the Tuckahoe Park Baseball Complex for a day filled with sports and fun.

Challenger Day teaches the kids the basics of baseball and softball, but also gives them plenty of other activities to enjoy, both inside and outside, including crafts, face painting, clowns and a therapy dog calming station.

Volunteers from Henrico Schools and partnering businesses and organizations assist to provide this unique experience.



