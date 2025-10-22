Henrico celebrates Diwali through religious, cultural and culinary practices

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Thousands of people celebrated the pinnacle of Diwali – a five-day festival that honors the goddess Lakshmi and light over darkness – Oct. 20 throughout Henrico County with food, worship, community events and family observances.

In advance of the holiday, students in a class at Colonial Trail Elementary School in Glen Allen, where 59% of the students are of Asian origin, explained to a teacher filming them for a post on the school's Facebook page how they and their families joyfully observe Diwali. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

