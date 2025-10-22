Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico celebrates Diwali through religious, cultural and culinary practices

Saisowjanya Chaganti Happy Diwali
Dina Weinstein/Henrico Citizen
Saisowjanya Chaganti, who works at India K'Raja restaurant in Henrico County posed next to a lit up Happy Diwali sign during a special buffet.
Saisowjanya Chaganti Happy Diwali
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Thousands of people celebrated the pinnacle of Diwali – a five-day festival that honors the goddess Lakshmi and light over darkness – Oct. 20 throughout Henrico County with food, worship, community events and family observances.

In advance of the holiday, students in a class at Colonial Trail Elementary School in Glen Allen, where 59% of the students are of Asian origin, explained to a teacher filming them for a post on the school's Facebook page how they and their families joyfully observe Diwali. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone