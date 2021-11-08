Watch
Henrico CASA recognizing ‘Stand Sunday’ effort in support of foster care

STAND Sunday for children in foster care
Posted at 7:41 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 07:41:46-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Churches across the country showed their commitment to supporting children and families in foster care through Stand Sunday — a globally recognized day of prayer Nov. 7. This year, Henrico CASA recognized the movement. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

