HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Churches across the country showed their commitment to supporting children and families in foster care through Stand Sunday — a globally recognized day of prayer Nov. 7. This year, Henrico CASA recognized the movement. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.
Henrico CASA recognizing ‘Stand Sunday’ effort in support of foster care
Posted at 7:41 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 07:41:46-05
