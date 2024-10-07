Why Henrico CASA needs 30 or more volunteers right now to help children in need

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico CASA needs your help to stand up for kids who have experienced abuse or neglect.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates and CASA volunteers are paired with children to review their circumstances and advocate for them in court so a judge can ultimately make the best possible decision about the child's situation.

Henrico CASA leaders said they were in dire need of volunteers, as 28 children have been referred to them for help over the past few weeks.

That number of new cases is alarming, according to Henrico CASA executive director Jeannine Panzera.

"We have families that are struggling with things like mental health and substance use, and the economy, I think, it's a stressor for all of this," Panzera noted. "And it really has a trickle-down, ripple effect on children and families."

With more children likely being referred in the weeks before the holiday season, Henrico CASA says they need between 30 to 40 volunteers right now to meet this demand.

If you choose to become a CASA, you’ll receive about 40 hours of training, and then you'll spend between 10 to 20 hours a month with the child you are assigned.

You do not need any experience to become a CASA, and after the training process, your schedule is flexible, according to Panzera.

"We are that one consistent person, which studies show makes a huge difference in a child's life in the face of adversity or uncertainties," she explained. "And so being that consistent person to stand up for them, to advocate for their rights in court and bring their voice forward can make all the difference in ensuring that they're in a safe, stable home as quickly as possible."

Over the past 30 years, Henrico CASA has served more than 4,300 children. Right now, the thought of the first-ever waitlist is a real concern, Panzera said.

The next training session kicks off on October 19. If you are interested, Henrico CASA asks that you sign up as soon as possible so they can get you through the screening process.

Another training in January will be essential to ensuring Henrico CASA has the volunteers needed after the holidays.



