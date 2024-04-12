How you can win a luxury playhouse while helping Virginia children in need

HENRICO, Va.-- April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the team at Henrico CASA is raising awareness about the work they do in hopes of attracting more volunteers.

The organization's fourth annual "Home for Good" fundraising and awareness event kicks off Friday.

Right now, there are seven one-of-a-kind luxury playhouses that are on display at Short Pump Town Center and Libbie Mill Library.

The houses have been designed and built by local professionals to reflect the theme "Change a Child's Story".

One of the houses was actually created by Henrico Career and Technical Education students.

You have a chance to win one of the playhouses with just a $5 dollar donation to the organization, and all of the money raised goes towards recruiting volunteers who advocate for at-risk kids.

Henrico CASA hopes to raise $150,000 this year. So far, they've raised $130,000.



"It's so important to us," said Henrico CASA community engagement coordinator Kristin Blalock. "We work with children who have experienced traumatic things, and we really want them to have a childhood that they deserve. And so, these playhouses to us remind us that every child deserves to play. Every child deserves a carefree childhood."

Blalock says the number of children in need of their services has increased at least 10 percent over the past year, and the severity of neglect some of them have faced has increased as well.

Short Pump Town Center will host a community event Saturday, April 12th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring live music and activities for kids.

You have until April 28th to purchase a ticket to win one of the playhouses.

There will be a drawing for the winners April 29th, and the houses will be delivered on May 2nd.

