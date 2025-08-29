'Henrico Cares' mental health program shows success in first year with decreased suicide risk

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County's school board heard firsthand Thursday about the success of the "Henrico Cares" mental health program's first year of operation.

The program, which launched last year, works to connect students and staff with mental health resources both at school and at home. It was created after a 42% increase in suicide risk screenings among students.

County school leaders are touting the initiative as a success based on first-year results.

Henrico County Public Schools saw a 5% decrease in tobacco, alcohol and drug use, an 11% decrease in youth suicide risk, a 10% decrease in threat assessments, a decrease in behavioral issues and a significant reduction in the amount of time it takes to get care.

Those behind the multi-million dollar program say it remains on track to be paid for in full by the end of its fifth year.

