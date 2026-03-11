Nearly 40 vehicles broken into, vandalized in Henrico County overnight, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Nearly 40 vehicles were broken into and vandalized overnight across Henrico County, according to a news release from police.

Police said the break-ins happened between 4 and 8 a.m. Wednesday. Personal items were stolen from the cars and nearly all of them had smashed windows, police said.

The break-ins occurred in the following locations:



400 block of International Centre Drive, in the county's East End

9900 block of Mayland Drive

11000 block of W. Broad Street, near Short Pump Towne Center

12000 block of W. Broad Street, near Short Pump Towne Center

200 block of Towne Center West Boulevard, near Short Pump Towne Center

“There is a strong indication this crime spree is tied to the same individual(s),” said Henrico Police spokesperson Karina Bolster. “Currently officers are working with the victims and the businesses of the properties to obtain as much evidence as possible to identify a person or persons of interest.”

Police said the initial investigation indicates the thief or thieves traveled along I-64 and stopped at hotels to commit the crimes.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube