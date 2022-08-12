Henrico brewery adding wine and cider to its menu

RICHMOND, Va. — Intermission Beer Co. is adding to its repertoire. The 5-year-old brewery near Virginia Center Commons recently received approval for a restaurant license from the ABC to allow it to add wine and cider to its menu. “It’s just surprising, a lot of people that come to a brewery don’t necessarily want beer,” said owner Courtney White. “We can give everybody an option.” Read more on Richmond BizSense.

