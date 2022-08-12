Henrico brewery adding wine and cider to its menu

RICHMOND, Va. — Intermission Beer Co. is adding to its repertoire. The 5-year-old brewery near Virginia Center Commons recently received approval for a restaurant license from the ABC to allow it to add wine and cider to its menu. “It’s just surprising, a lot of people that come to a brewery don’t necessarily want beer,” said owner Courtney White. “We can give everybody an option.” Read more on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 9:17 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 09:17:50-04
RICHMOND, Va. — Intermission Beer Co. is adding to its repertoire. The 5-year-old brewery near Virginia Center Commons recently received approval for a restaurant license from the ABC to allow it to add wine and cider to its menu. “It’s just surprising, a lot of people that come to a brewery don’t necessarily want beer,” said owner Courtney White. “We can give everybody an option.” Read more on Richmond BizSense.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.