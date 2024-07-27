Henrico boy facing 43 charges, allegedly made swatting calls to Florida schools: 'Don't let his age fool you'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Florida sheriff had sharp words to describe the actions of an 11-year-old Henrico boy that CBS 6 is choosing not to name.

Law enforcement said the Virginia boy made a string of swatting calls to Florida schools in May.

They found he allegedly made 20 swatting calls to not only several Florida schools, but also threatened the Maryland State House and made calls to people in Nebraska, Kansas, Alabama, Tennessee, and Alaska.

Police say the calls consisted of the boy allegedly making prank calls of mass shootings or bomb threats to emergency communications centers.

“It’s evident this was not a kids' prank but deliberate acts. Don’t let his age fool you. He is a smart and dangerous kid,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Law enforcement said the calls traced back to the Virginia boy's Henrico address. Through voice verification, officials claimed they were able to identify the boy's voice with the voice of the caller making the swatting calls.

The Flagler Sheriff’s Office worked in conjunction with the Henrico Police Department to execute a search warrant at the boy's home in Virginia in early July. Officials learned more disturbing details about the boy's internet relationship during interviews with his family during the search.

“He had a dark side and dark sense of humor and looked at dark material online such as videos containing animal cruelty. Over time his online activity and dark behavior became concerning but they apparently did nothing,” Staly said.

The Sheriff’s Office said his actions and disturbing behavior were confirmed after police gained access to his electronics. They claim he admitted to other criminal acts online like sexual and cyber harassment, sextortion, and swatting on behalf of other people.

“People would pay him crypto to make swatting calls for him or to not release nude or compromising pictures that he had manipulated kids online to send him,” they said.

According to officials, the boy admitted to making the calls.

They said he told them he allegedly used methods to circumnavigate law enforcement and hide his identity. In addition, he allegedly told them he acted alone and would create his scripts before calling.

Officials also believe he attempted to destroy evidence when they found he had removed his hard drive before they conducted their search warrant.

“This is an example of domestic terrorism and the fact this suspect is only 11 years old is truly sad,” Staly said.

The boy is currently facing 29 felony charges and 14 misdemeanors.

Those charges include filing a false report concerning the planting of a bomb, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, tampering with physical evidence, and disrupting a school function.

“It is also evident that without intervention from our agencies, he would have escalated. He needs to be held accountable and he needs to get serious help,” Staly said.

The Henrico County Police Department declined to comment on the case since the Flagler Sheriff’s Office has taken the lead on this investigation.

The boy is currently being held in a Virginia juvenile detention facility.

He will soon be extradited to Florida to face the aforementioned charges.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.