Henrico could change attendance boundaries for 16 schools

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico School Board has scheduled three town hall meetings between Sept. 18 and Oct. 7 to receive public input about possible adjustments to school boundaries that could affect as many as 16 schools.

The meetings are scheduled for:



Thursday, Sept. 18, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at J.R. Tucker High School (2910 North Parham Road)

Tuesday, Sept. 30, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Highland Springs High School (200 South Airport Drive)

Tuesday, Oct. 7, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the ACE Center at Hermitage (8350 Hermitage High Boulevard)

Based upon present and projected enrollment data, seven scenarios are being considered to address capacity issues and align school feeder patterns. All scenarios are preliminary, officials have said, and no decisions have been made. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

Email your school redistricitng thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.