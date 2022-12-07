Dozens gather in Henrico to honor lives lost to homicide: 'We don't forget them'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Dozens gathered in Henrico County on Tuesday night for their annual vigil to remember the lives taken by homicide.

Dozens of family and friends gathered in solidarity to remember their loved ones, with organizers displaying the photos of loved ones on a slideshow and boards.

"The holidays are happy times and everyone is celebrating, but these people out here have someone in their lives that are missing and they have that loss and emptiness. We want to sure they have a place to remember them and symbol of them throughout the holiday season,” said Shelly Shuman-Johnson, the Director of Henrico County's Victim/Witness Program in the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

Attendees lit candles to signify the light of the people who they were missing. County leaders, along with a mother who shared the story of losing her son, also spoke on Tuesday evening.

The families then came forward to say the names of their loved ones and hang a heart ornament adorning their names on a memorial tree.

“We don’t forget them and we care and there is a symbol and place their loved one is remembered no matter what,” said Shuman-Johnson