Suspect arrested, victim identified after fatal Airport Drive hit-and-run crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend, and taken a suspect into custody.

Henrico Police responded to the intersection of Airport Drive and Audubon Drive for a reported two-vehicle crash just after 2 a.m. on Saturday. Officers found two cars, a Toyota and a Cadillac, with significant damage.

Local News Deputies: Driver blamed for fatal Airport Drive wreck ran toward Sandston WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

The driver of the Toyota, Luis Fernando Cac Caal, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 29.

An adult woman who was in the car with him was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. She remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the Cadillac was involved in a pursuit that originated on I-64 West in New Kent County. The occupants of the Cadillac ran from the scene after the crash in Henrico, officials said.

Tony Lamont Roberts, 18, of Hopewell, was taken into custody later that day by Hopewell police.

Roberts is charged with the following in connection to the crash:



Felony Hit-and-Run

Misdemeanor Eluding

Obstruction of Justice

Possession of a Firearm by a felon

Possession of a Firearm while under a protective order

Possession of an extended magazine

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Officer T. Holmes at (804) 501-5000.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

