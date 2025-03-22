Driver blamed for deadly Airport Drive wreck last seen running toward Sandston, deputies say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are searching for suspects they said caused a deadly wreck along Airport Road near Richmond International Airport early Saturday morning.

A deputy clocked a driver headed west on Interstate 64 just before 2:10 a.m. at speeds topping 110 mph, officials with the New Kent County Sheriff's Office wrote in a post on social media.

The vehicle exited the interstate at Airport Road, "disregarding multiple traffic signals before ultimately colliding with another vehicle," according to deputies.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Henrico Police. A woman suffering from life-threatening injuries was taken to an area hospital.

Deputies said the suspects ran from the crash scene and were last seen headed toward Sandston.

Officials have not provided a description of the car they say caused the crash — or exactly how many people were in that vehicle.

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed, woman critically injured in crash near Richmond airport

Law enforcement from Henrico Police, Virginia State Police and the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive search for the suspects. But as of Saturday afternoon, they had not been apprehended.

"The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Henrico Police Department and the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to collect and process critical evidence to aid in identifying those responsible," deputies said.



The crash closed Airport Drive between Interstate 64 and Route 60 for several hours. Airport Drive was back open in both directions as of about 10 a.m.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation was asked to contact Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000, the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. P3Tips mobile app tips can also be submitted anonymously.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

