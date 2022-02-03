Henrico student arrested for bringing gun to school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A student at Godwin High School was arrested after bringing a gun onto school property Thursday.
Even though the student never made a threat against the school or anyone at the school, Godwin High School Principal Leigh Dunavant said the building went under a "lock and teach" for a period of time.
"Lock and teach" means the campus was under restricted movement outside of the classroom, but instruction continued and classroom doors were locked.
Dunavant said the student faces criminal charges and disciplinary action at the school.
Dunavant sent the following statement in an email to students' families and guardians:
"I am grateful to the students who courageously reported this to us this morning. I am committed to keeping an open line of communication with families about the safety and health of our school community. When an incident occurs, I will promptly notify you. If you become aware of a concern or potential problem at school, please always call the office to report it. Together, we can help ensure Godwin High School is a safe place for our students and staff."