How she turned Facebook from callous to caring: 'Giving is the most loving, selfless thing that we can do'

RICHMOND, Va. — Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 to encourage people to give back to their communities.

The day reminds us of the amazing work done by nonprofits and organizations and highlights the many ways we can all help others.

Melissa Hetzler Burton, who runs the Helping Each other in RVA Facebook group, using the social media platform not to spread division, but kindness in the community.

"My motto is connected communities care," Hetzler Burton said. "Just like we put a big emphasis on shopping local, our local charities need our help."

With over 10,000 members, the group is a platform for positivity, where posts shine a light on people or groups in need.

Watch: She's using her 10,000-member Facebook group to heal storm-impacted communities

She's using her 10,000-member Facebook group to heal storm-impacted communities

"We’ve had things as small as there was a single mom who had been in the hospital and her trash had overflowed for several weeks while she was there and so one of the community member took their truck over and filled it up," she said. "As big as last week the backpacks group filled dover 500 backpacks."

This week, Burton and the group are focused on collecting donations to help eliminate lunch debt for students at schools across Central Virginia.

"We’ve helped about three elementary school, two middle schools and part of the debt at a high school," she said. "Parents are deciding if they are going to pay the debt off on their school lunch or their rent. It helps the child not be made fun of and I think it's just a great way to help our school system, our community, and our littlest neighbors."

Burton encourages everyone to find ways to give back on Giving Tuesday, whether it's by volunteering, donating items to local organizations, or supporting efforts like paying off school lunch debts.

WTVR

"Everybody can use a hand. You don't have to be a homeless person, you don't have to be a single mom, you don't have to be the elderly," she said. "Give to the local fire station, give to the school, give to something. Giving is the most loving, selfless thing that we can do but has the greatest reward."

She hopes the day serves as a reminder to continue helping each other throughout the year.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok