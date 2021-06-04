Helping college-bound seniors get dorm supplies

RICHMOND, Va. --A nonprofit is collecting dorm room items for Richmond students who are heading off to college to help ease their financial burden.

The Friends of Richmond Community High School nonprofit is hoping to help 30 RPS seniors purchase supplies like bed sheets and laundry baskets -- but they need your help.

"Students can earn financial aid packages to get assistance to go, but you don't realize how expensive it is to just start on day one," said Alison Owens, executive director of Friends of RCHS.

According to Owens, 95% of RCHS students graduating this year are headed to four-year universities, and dorm room costs have sometimes caused students to opt out of attending.

“We've had students actually back out at the last minute having gotten in, gotten the funding and just didn't have what they needed to go, which is just a tragedy," Owens explained.

She said the cost of dorm room supplies can be equivalent to a month or two of groceries for a student’s family.

Friends of RCHS is asking for individuals, or even businesses, to help out by either sponsoring a child or purchasing items from the group’s Amazon list.

If you choose to sponsor a student, the nonprofit will provide you with a name, color choices and the school they will be attending.

The group is also accepting financial donations and used items, like a mini refrigerator or desk lamp, that are still in good condition.

You can help out and find more information using these links:

College Dorm Shopping List [drive.google.com]

Amazon Charity List [a.co]

Financial Donation / Support Interest Form [secure.lglforms.com]

