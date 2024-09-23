Help is available for ex-Boar's Head plant workers who lost jobs in 'devastating' Virginia layoff

EMPORIA, Va. -- The first of several job fairs will take place Monday for some of the over 600 people impacted by the decision earlier this month to shut down the Boar's Head production facility in Greensville County, Virginia.

The facility was the center of a listeria outbreak tied to its liverwurst that left nine people dead and 57 sick across 18 states.

The union representing the workers at the plant said they reached an agreement for those who wanted to transfer to other Boar's Head facilities or get a severance package. For those in the latter camp and looking for a new job, Virginia Career Works - Crater Region is among those trying to help connect them with employers, locate job fairs, and update their resumes.

"Then provide some career clusters or industries that given your skills, abilities, interests, here's where you might best fit," said Executive Director Tabitha Taylor. She added that businesses across Southside have expressed interest in hiring those impacted. "Just because an organization is going out of business or closing a plant doesn't mean there aren't opportunities here for a sustainable living."

Taylor said they had three upcoming job fairs:



Reser's Food Job Fair: Monday, September 23 at 10 a.m. — Virginia Career Works (1300 Greensville County Circle, Emporia, Va.)

Crater Regional Job Fair: Friday, October 4 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Richard Bland College Academic Innovations Center (11301 Johnson Road, South Prince George, Va.)

Southside Regional Job Fair: Tuesday, October 8 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Golden Leaf Commons (1300 Greensville County Circle, Emporia, Va.)

If you are an employer and interested in taking part in the Oct. 4 job fair, you can sign up here.

If you cannot make it to any of the job fairs, Virginia Career Works - Crater Region has two centers where workers can receive assistance:



Emporia Center: 1300 Greensville County Circle, Room 105, Emporia, Va. 23847 — (434) 634-2326

Prince George Center: 4300 Crossings Blvd, Prince George, 23875 — (804) 862-6155

Email: info@vcwcraterregion.com

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

