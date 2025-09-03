Richmond artist's 'Hello My Name Is' project spotlights sticker culture

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond artist Ian Hess is kicking off a month-long, multi-layered art project that puts sticker culture in the spotlight.

The series “Hello My Name Is,” which kicks off at Gallery5 during the First Friday art walk, is an exhibition highlighting sticker culture as an art form featuring more than 270 artists from around the world.

Hess, known for his work with Little Giant Society, Supply RVA, and the development of the Manchester Art Park (for which he was named one of Style Weekly’s people to watch in the arts in last year’s Fall Arts Preview), saw the similarities of name tags at office parties and networking events to the artistic ways of sticker making. Click here to keep reading on Style Weekly.

