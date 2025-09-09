Worker airlifted after being trapped in machinery, Prince George County Fire and EMS says

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A worker was rescued from being trapped in equipment in Prince George County on Monday afternoon.

First responders were called to the 4800 block of Thunder Road at 4:25 p.m. to make the rescue, according to Prince George County Fire and EMS.



When crews arrived, they found a worker with their leg pinned in equipment.

"Crews quickly coordinated with on-site staff and utilized hoist systems to lift the machinery, safely freeing the patient," Prince George County Fire and EMS said on Facebok.

The worker was flown to an area hospital for "urgent medical care." An update was not provided on his condition.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube