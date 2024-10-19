Virginia woman 'honored' for lifestyle change at Heart Walk: 'I had to do something'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- More than 2,000 people took part in the American Heart Association's Richmond Heart Walk Saturday at Innsbrook in Glen Allen.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels, who served as emcee, shared how heart health has impacted her family.

WTVR

Attendees like Alicia Pope could relate as her mother died unexpectedly.

She came to support the cause, find community and honor her loved one.

"This means a whole lot more to me than just doing a walk," Pope explained.

In fact, the loss of her mother propelled Pope to evaluate her own health.

"When you have a child, you tend to focus all on them and do everything for them," Pope said. "I realized I had to do something for myself so that I could be better for him."

WTVR

That led Pope to a major lifestyle change over the last two years.

"Realizing that I needed to do something right and so then also talking to my doctor, getting on a plan, and just being consistent," she said.

Those changes led to the American Heart Association to name Pope its Central Virginia Lifestyle Change Award winner.

"I feel very honored and proud," Pope said. "I know that she's smiling down on me today. It's a gorgeous day. I know that she would be very happy," Pope said.

WTVR

The Heart Walk promoted people checking in on their lifestyle and learning how to be a lifesaver. Attendees got free blood pressure readings and learned how to do hands-only CPR.

The event raised more than $655,000 to support those with heart-related disease in our communities.

Click here to learn more or to make a donation to the American Heart Association.

