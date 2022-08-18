Heart of Virginia Bike Festival to benefit Brain Injury Association and 'Bikes for Kids'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A festival in Hanover next month will have courses for all levels of riders and will benefit those with brain injuries as well as help children get a bicycle for Christmas.

The Heart of Virginia Bike Festival on Saturday, September 17. is located at the Hanover County Courthouse and is put on by the Richmond Area Bicycling Association or RABA.

Proceeds will benefit the Brain Injury Association of Virginia and RABA’s Bikes for Kids program, which each year delivers more than 450 bicycles to area Christmas Mothers, so children will find a two-wheeled surprise under the tree.

You’ll be able to cycle along the paths of Patrick Henry and the Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary route and enjoy central Virginia’s historic terrain and rolling countryside.

This fully supported event features rest stops, emergency support and four routes beginning with a Family Friendly ride (11 Miles), a Half Metric Century (34 Miles), a Metric Century (65.5 Miles), and a new, challenging, English Century (102 Miles).

After the ride, stick around for a great meal and have a good time with your friends.

“When the bikes are shipped to us, they come disassembled,” RABA’s Andrew Mann said. “Watching them come off the truck and into the hands of our volunteers to be put together is a sight to see.”

Mann said many of the hundreds of RABA members turn up to help, although he says some are handier than others.

“I’m not the best bike mechanic myself,” said Mann. “But fortunately we have done great people overseeing quality control.”

To register to ride in this annual event click here: https://www.heartofvabikefestival.org/

Or if you like to donate to support RABA’s “Bike for Kids” mission click here: http://www.raba.org/

