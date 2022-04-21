Watch
Heard's lawyer focuses on Depp's texts: 'Let's burn Amber'

Jim Lo Scalzo/AP
Actor Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, April 21, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 12:22 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 12:22:46-04

FAIRFAX, Va. — Attorneys for actor Amber Heard have resumed their cross-examination of her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a Virginia courtroom.

On Thursday morning, they focused on the copious drug and alcohol use of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star as well as texts he sent to a friend about wanting to kill and defile his then-wife.

Depp is pursuing a libel suit against Heard over allegations that he abused her. Depp has testified that Heard was the aggressor in the relationship and that he never physically or sexually assaulted her.

Heard’s lawyers argue that Depp can’t deny what happened because he was often drunk and high on drugs to the point of blacking out.

