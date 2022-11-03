He had months to live. He finally found a donor liver.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rodney Reynolds waited for more than ten months for a donor liver, knowing his time was growing short.

"You can't describe it unless you are in my shoes," Reynolds said. "You don't have a donor, you're not going to make it."

Finally, Reynolds found a light at the end of the tunnel. He will finally get the organ he's been praying for for months on Monday.

"I think if you have the opportunity to save a life, you should," Reynolds said. "I don't know if this is a friend, I don't know if it's someone off the website or from your report, but I'm just glad they came through."

Monday's surgery should last six to eight hours. It will be followed by six to 10 days in the hospital.

"They're going to cut me like a Mercedes Benz emblem," Reynolds said.

Since he got the phone call about the match, Reynolds has found himself in periods of disbelief.

"You sit back every day and you're like, is this really happening?"

Reynolds has to be at VCU Medical Center at 5 a.m. on Monday with his surgery scheduled to begin at 8:30.

He is asking for anyone who can to be tested to see if they are a viable donor.