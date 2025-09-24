Haunted canal boat tours return to Richmond for Halloween weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — One of Richmond's most beloved Halloween traditions is returning just in time for Spooky Season.

Riverfront Canal Cruises is offering three special nights of haunted canal boat tours this Halloween season.

The company will host 20-minute narrated Eerie Canal Tours from Friday, October 31 through Sunday, November 2.

Boats depart from the Canal Walk's Turning Basin at 139 Virginia Street.

Tickets go on sale October 1 and are only sold online.

Admission costs $6, with children aged 4 and under admitted free. The Eerie Canal Tour is recommended for kids aged 7 and older.

