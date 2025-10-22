Harvesting hope and community: 'Harvest for All' festival returns this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Fall colors, live music, and the sweet smell of autumn will fill the air as Commonwealth Autism and Good Foods Grocery host the 2nd Annual Harvest for All Festival on Saturday, October 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stony Point Shopping Center.

This free, family-friendly “friend-raiser” celebrates the spirit of community while supporting an important mission: creating inclusive employment opportunities for individuals with autism.

You can expect a full day of fall fun, including train rides for kids and families, live entertainment, face painting, raffles, local vendors, free food samples from natural food brands, and more. But while the event promises all the flavors of the season, the real impact extends far beyond a single Saturday.

Across the nation, unemployment for autistic adults is over 85%, leaving a large portion of individuals without meaningful work. That’s where Commonwealth Autism and Good Foods Grocery are making a difference.

“The national numbers have grown. One in 31 individuals are diagnosed with autism around the country, and so you’re going to be interacting with people with autism on a daily basis wherever you are,” said Tyler Hart, President and CEO of Commonwealth Autism. “We highlight that, and it just creates an inclusive space at Good Foods Grocery and Commonwealth Autism, where you can experience that, you can learn more about interacting with people with autism.”

Good Foods Grocery — Richmond’s only independent natural foods grocery store — serves as both a workplace and a learning environment for individuals with autism.

“We love to have people come out and just experience Good Foods Grocery — really the only independent natural foods grocery store in the area now — and we exist to put these autistic individuals to work. Just come in, give us a chance, and take a look at what we have to offer,” Hart added.

The Harvest for All Festival isn’t just about pumpkins and popcorn — it’s about purpose. It’s a celebration of acceptance, awareness, and opportunity, reminding everyone that inclusion benefits the entire community.

So grab your family, bundle up in your coziest fall sweater, and come celebrate the harvest season of hope at the Harvest for All Festival — Saturday, October 25th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stony Point Shopping Center.

For more information on Commonwealth Autism and its programs and support for adults with autism, visit commonwealthautism.org.

