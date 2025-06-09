Chesterfield increases park security after shots fired at teen gathering

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police and county leaders told CBS 6 that they are increasing security measures after shots were fired at Harry Daniel Park over the weekend, though no shooting victims have been found.

Witnesses say about 100 teenagers were gathered for a party near the football field in the park when a number of shots rang out.

The teens scattered, ditching personal belongings and running over each other to seek safety.

Police found multiple cars that had been shot but did not find people with gunshot wounds.

While Harry Daniel Park closes daily at dusk, there are no gates to stop people from coming in.

County leaders said they've heard concerns from neighbors and community members.

"I mean, we were all children. We all did what we wanted to do at one point or another. You could tell them to do things, but they want to see things their way," one park visitor told CBS 6 Monday. "Nobody's hurt. There's no families crying right now. So, I mean, that's always a plus."

They are now increasing police patrols and evaluating security measures at all county parks.

Chesterfield Police are encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call them or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

