Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Virginia's first full-fledged casino debut rakes in millions from slots, tables

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, June 24
Posted at 9:09 PM, Jul 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-24 21:09:46-04

BRISTOL, Va. — Bettors at Virginia's first full-fledged casino preferred slots to table games in its first week of operation, and were also slightly more likely to win their money back at the one-armed bandits as well.

The Bristol Casino took in more than $37.5 million in wagers through July 14, according to the Virginia Lottery Board. The casino paid out more than $33.7 in winnings, about 90 percent of what was wagered.

The casino opened to the public July 8, but also held two soft openings for VIPs on July 5 and July 7.

The Bristol Herald-Courier reports that the action at the casino generated more than $673,000 in taxes for Virginia.

More than 90% of the revenue came from the casino’s nearly 900 slot machines.

Customers won back just over 90% of what they wagered at slot machines and nearly 87% of what they wagered at its 21 tables.

The Bristol Casino is the first of four approved by voters across the state to begin operations under a 2020 law passed by the General Assembly.

The casino employs about 600 workers now, the vast majority of whom are Virginia and Tennessee residents. A larger venue is expected to open in 2024 and employ twice as many workers.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone