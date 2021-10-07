Learn how to grow, care for cannabis at these workshops

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you're interested in growing your own cannabis, you can learn how in a series of new, hands-on workshops being offered by Happy Trees Agricultural Supply.

Happy Trees said their workshops will cover topics like how to start your own seeds, how to build living soil, what nutrients do plants need and how to feed them and an introduction to pest management.

Each, hour-long workshop will also include a book, hands-on instruction from an expert grower and grow equipment relevant to the workshop that attendees will keep, Happy Trees said.

The classes will take place at Happy Trees retail locations on Saturday evenings, and are only open to adults 21 years of age or older.

Their Richmond location is at 1020 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard and their Petersburg location can be found at 100 N. Sycamore Street.

“Interest in this topic has just simply exploded,” said Josiah Ickes Co-founder of Happy Trees. “People are coming into the store, they’ve got a million-and-one questions, and so we figured we’d come up with a program that people can use to educate themselves on growing.”

“It’s important people know how to grow this the right way,” noted Chris Haynie, the other co-Founder of Happy Trees. “Since this will be consumed and most often by smoking it, we definitely want to educate people on how to do this effectively and safely.”

For more information on how to sign up for the workshops, click here.