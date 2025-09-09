Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

New restrictions placed on new Hanover vape and CBD stores

tobacco-vape-zone-hanover-scaled.jpg
Richmond BizSense
Tobacco and Vapor Zone at 7340 Bell Creek Road in Hanover County, Va.
tobacco-vape-zone-hanover-scaled.jpg
Posted

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- After some last-minute pushback went up in smoke, new vape shops opening in Hanover County must be at least one mile from the nearest school. That mile-long buffer is part of a package of new restrictions on new businesses that want to primarily sell vapes, hemp items and similar products in the county. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone