HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- After some last-minute pushback went up in smoke, new vape shops opening in Hanover County must be at least one mile from the nearest school. That mile-long buffer is part of a package of new restrictions on new businesses that want to primarily sell vapes, hemp items and similar products in the county. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
New restrictions placed on new Hanover vape and CBD stores
