Lawsuit to allow transgender student to play on Hanover school tennis team dropped

Some Hanover community members are expressing concerns about the board following a federal judges ruling to allow a transgender middle school student to play on the tennis team after the student recently made the team.
RICHMOND, Va. — A lawsuit against the Hanover County School Board to allow a transgender student to play on a school tennis team has been dropped.

The student and her family filed the suit last year after the board unanimously voted not to allow her to play for her middle school's tennis team.

The ACLU, who represented the family, said the decision violated Title IX, which prohibits schools from discriminating based on sex.

A federal judge ruled in favor of the teen in August, allowing her to play while the lawsuit continued.

Several parents spoke out after the decision, claiming it was unfair to other students who tried out for the team and did not make it.

The motion to drop the lawsuit was filed last month. It says the student is no longer enrolled in the school because of ongoing harassment and concerns for her safety.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

