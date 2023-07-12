Sheriff warns of increased traffic during Hanover Tomato Festival

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The highly-anticipated Hanover Tomato Festival is set to take place this weekend, attracting crowds of tomato enthusiasts and food lovers alike.

The festival, scheduled for Friday, July 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., is one of the county’s largest annual events.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are advising attendees and local residents to prepare for potential traffic congestion along Pole Green Road, between I-295 and Walnut Grove Road, during the festival hours.

"We anticipate congestion in this area for this event. Deputies will be directing traffic at key intersections along Pole Green Road, as well as monitoring several others, to ensure traffic flows as quickly and safely as possible," said Colonel David R. Hines, Sheriff of Hanover County.

Held at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville, the festival is free, family and pet-friendly. In addition to handcraft and artisan vendors there will be a variety of tomato-themed children's and family activities, as well as Hanover Tomato-focused cuisine and Hanover Tomatoes available for purchase.

While deputies will be on scene to help direct traffic and increase festival safety, they urge people to plan their routes in advance and consider alternative roads if possible. Authorities recommend allowing extra travel time to account for potential delays caused by the festival.

For more information about the Hanover Tomato Festival, its history and a list of vendors, visit the event websiteor social media accounts.

