Why some parents have 'serious questions' about new Hanover schools superintendent

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A handful of Hanover County parents came forward Tuesday with concerns about the interim Hanover School Board Superintendent, Dr. Lisa Pennycuff.

During the Hanover County School Board's monthly meeting, parents vocalized questions about what Pennycuff may have allegedly known after a former administrator in her last district, Prince George County, was arrested on felony child sex crime charges.

Pennycuff retired as the Prince George School Superintendent at the end of July. Her retired Assistant Superintendent in Prince George Schools, William Barnes, was arrested on the charges on July 30.

As CBS 6’s Laura French was first to report, investigators said Barnes abused his adopted son in the 1980s.

According to sworn affidavits, other men are accusing him of abusing them as children. A Prince George parent raised concerns about those alleged crimes in front of Pennycuff during a 2023 Prince George school board meeting.

Two days after the meeting, Pennycuff distributed a mass email and voicemail to Prince George families saying that there are “no known PGCPS employees with criminal allegations against them.”

Barnes retired a month before that school board meeting and weeks after, the Virginia State Police opened an investigation into the allegations.

Now, Hanover parents like Andrew Ward are asking questions.

“There are some serious questions this board needs to answer about Dr. Gill’s resignation and the appointment of Dr. Pennycuff especially in light of the news that has come out of Prince George County,” Ward said.

However, not everyone present at the meeting shared similar concerns.

Several attendees got up during public comment to welcome Pennycuff to the district and share their excitement for the experience she will bring to the district.

“I’m excited you will be joining our school division. I have a friend who was teaching up until recently and he only had glowing things to say about you,” said one woman.

The school board and Pennycuff did not address community members' concerns during public comment.

However, the school board did vote to begin an RFP process to find a firm to search for the permanent superintendent.

Staff said they used a firm in 2015 when they last were looking for a superintendent.

Board members say they opted for this option to hire professionals who can get the job done.

They also say it will allow for a process that includes community feedback. The process of hiring a firm was quoted to potentially cost up to $50,000.

District staff said funds are available for the search and estimates it’ll be into the start of 2025 before the hiring process is likely concluded.

