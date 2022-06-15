Hanover students who participate in walkouts to soon face consequences

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Hanover County students who participate in walkouts will face consequences following a vote at a school board meeting on Tuesday night.

The vote was unanimous and the policy will go into effect at the beginning of the school year in August.

This comes after there have been walkouts in the spring over the school district not adopting state laws regarding transgender policies.

The new policy says that students are entitled to a learning environment that is free from disruptions.

The district said an activity or written verbal disturbance during school that interferes with teaching or activities is not allowed. They note this includes leaving class or campus without permission during school hours.

The policy said that students who engaged in these activities will be subject to the student code of conduct.

Parents weighed in on the topic ahead of Tuesday night's vote during public comment.

The board did choose to take out language from their first proposed policy last month. The policy no longer outwardly states that protests and walkouts are prohibited.

The board said they did this to mirror a federal case to still allow passive demonstrations.