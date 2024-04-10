Watch Now
Hanover sheriff asking public for help in fatal shooting

Hanover Fatal Teen Shooting Party April 7,2024
WTVR
Posted at 6:34 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 18:36:43-04

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in the fatal shooting of a teenager.

Police say the shooting took place at an eventon the 6000 block of McClellan Road in Hanover. Police also say many teens were present at the event, and they are asking anyone who took photos, videos, or any form of media to come forward.

You can use this link if you would like to submit any media to the police to help assist in the investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

