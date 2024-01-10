Watch Now
Storm washes out roads, downs trees in Hanover

Severe weather strikes Central Virginia, as thousands experience power outages and flooding.
Posted at 9:20 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 09:20:55-05

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- About a dozen roads in Hanover County were deemed impassable Wednesday morning following a round of severe storms the previous night.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office shared this list at about 9 a.m. Wednesday:

CURRENT ROAD CLOSURES AND NEAREST CROSS STREET IN HANOVER:

  • Cauthorne Road @ Nash Lane - (Sinkhole West Bound Lane)
  • Clazemont Road @ Millfield Road
  • Goshen Road @ Fulchers Mill Road - (Little River Bridge)
  • 17000 Block of Hewlett Road @ Old Ridge/Offley Mill Road
  • Landmark Cedar Road @ Lucy Lane - (Road Washed Out)
  • Maple Grove Farm Ln @ Dogwood Trail Road
  • Race Course Street @ Dale Ave - (Tree Down)
  • Rosmarin Road @ Greenwood Church Road - (Tree and High Water)
  • 13300 Block of Spring Road @ Ice House Hill Lane
  • 18300 Block of Teman Road @ Tyler Station Road
Storm Damage Cauthorne Road in Hanover County
Storm damage along Cauthorne Road in Hanover County, Virginia

HIGH WATER CONDITIONS MAY EXIST BUT PASSABLE - USE CAUTION:

  • Lewistown Road @ B/W Washington Hwy & Fox Cross Road
  • Mechanicsville Turnpike @ King William Line/ Broaddus Flats
  • Old Ridge Road @ Hewlett Road / El Capone Way
  • 8000 Block Peaks Road @ B/W Hanover Courthouse and Hillcrest Road
  • 12300 Block Pinhook Road @ Bowles Knobb Drive
  • Rural Point Road @ Niccole Lane
  • Meadowbridge Road @ Henrico Line
Storm damage along Bourne Road in Hanover County, Va.
Storm damage along Bourne Road in Hanover County, Va.

Hanover County Schools canceled classes on Wednesday due to the damage caused by the storms.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

