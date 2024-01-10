Storm washes out roads, downs trees in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- About a dozen roads in Hanover County were deemed impassable Wednesday morning following a round of severe storms the previous night.
The Hanover Sheriff's Office shared this list at about 9 a.m. Wednesday:
CURRENT ROAD CLOSURES AND NEAREST CROSS STREET IN HANOVER:
- Cauthorne Road @ Nash Lane - (Sinkhole West Bound Lane)
- Clazemont Road @ Millfield Road
- Goshen Road @ Fulchers Mill Road - (Little River Bridge)
- 17000 Block of Hewlett Road @ Old Ridge/Offley Mill Road
- Landmark Cedar Road @ Lucy Lane - (Road Washed Out)
- Maple Grove Farm Ln @ Dogwood Trail Road
- Race Course Street @ Dale Ave - (Tree Down)
- Rosmarin Road @ Greenwood Church Road - (Tree and High Water)
- 13300 Block of Spring Road @ Ice House Hill Lane
- 18300 Block of Teman Road @ Tyler Station Road
HIGH WATER CONDITIONS MAY EXIST BUT PASSABLE - USE CAUTION:
- Lewistown Road @ B/W Washington Hwy & Fox Cross Road
- Mechanicsville Turnpike @ King William Line/ Broaddus Flats
- Old Ridge Road @ Hewlett Road / El Capone Way
- 8000 Block Peaks Road @ B/W Hanover Courthouse and Hillcrest Road
- 12300 Block Pinhook Road @ Bowles Knobb Drive
- Rural Point Road @ Niccole Lane
- Meadowbridge Road @ Henrico Line
Hanover County Schools canceled classes on Wednesday due to the damage caused by the storms.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
