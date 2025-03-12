Hanover families won't be impacted by redistricting until 2026-27 school year

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County families will not be impacted by school redistricting for another year.

Hanover's school board voted Tuesday night to delay the implementation of the process to the 2026-27 school year as they try to accommodate overcrowding and the growing area.

The school board voted in line with the recommendations of consultants and the district's working group.

This delay was based on community feedback received to give time to for Washington-Henry Elementary to be built and for district staff to have time to develop an implementation framework.

Consultants have recommended a modified version of their green boundary proposal to the board after drawing up four different proposals based on data, community feedback and a plan that will provide the least impact to families.

Consultants say the recommended "green" redistricting will impact 7% of the district.

If approved, it will be a two-year phased approach of moving students between schools.

In the 2026-27 school year, the Atlee Manor, Craney Island Farms and Craney Island Estates subdivisions would move from Cool Spring Elementary to Washington-Henry Elementary.

Then, in the 2027-28 school year, the Giles subdivision would move from Cool Spring Elementary to Washington-Henry Elementary with the anticipated opening of the replacement Washington-Henry Elementary.

The area west of Route 301 near Pearson's Corner Elementary would move from Rural Point to Pearson's Corner Elementary.

The area east of Route 301 that is south of Totopotomoy Creek and near Studley Road would move from Washington-Henry to Rural Point Elementary.

The area south of Meadowbridge Road would move from Washington-Henry to Mechanicsville Elementary.

The middle and high school boundaries would be adjusted to align with the updated elementary school boundaries to create clean feeder patterns.

"The green plan is important to me because not only does it meet the five standards you have set in creating a plan, but it performs best under your goals of providing immediate relief to Cool Spring Elementary and also remaining community minded," one meeting attendee said.

"How is green better than indigo? We need some answers. And if you can reconsider your decision," another said. "Why are our kids to be sent when we could literally walk across the road, and I walk and my boys go to school, now they will be on buses."

The school board is encouraging families to continue to give feedback through the form on the redistricting page on the district website.

The school board is slated to give vote on the decision at their next meeting in April.

