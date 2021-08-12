Watch
Hanover Public Schools reverses course, adds mask mandate

Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they work in a fourth-grade classroom, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Posted at 6:31 PM, Aug 12, 2021
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Hanover County Public Schools announced on Thursday that they will require masks for the coming school year, reversing their initial decision made on Tuesday which made masks optional.

The decision from the school division comes following the new health order issued on Thursday to require universal masking in K-12 schools in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"We understand that you may have more questions, and we ask for your continued patience as we work through the additional details included in and connected to this order as quickly as possible," Hanover schools said in a statement on Thursday.

Hanover school board members passed the initial motion to make masks optional in a final vote of 4-3 in a Tuesday night meeting.

However, it was passed with the understanding that they will work with the superintendent to come up with a threshold in which if COVID cases in the county rise to a certain point, they will require masks.

