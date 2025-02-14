He pushed for Hanover parks to get AEDs. Then he used one to save a man's life.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia business owner is helping make parks safer by donating money to buy life-saving devices called Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

Sam Zeidan decided to give $50,000 so that 10 AEDs can be put in parks after hearing about an emergency that happened last summer.

Last July, at Pole Green Park, a player in a senior citizen softball game suddenly collapsed.

David Long, who was at the game, quickly used an AED that had just been installed in the park.

David had helped get the AED for the park but didn’t expect to use it so soon.

"I was there, and was able to get the AED and go over and proceeded with some CPR with some of the other folks," Long said.

David used the AED to give two shocks to the player, which saved his life.

"I administered two shocks, and on the second one, he revived," Long said.

When Sam Zeidan heard about this, he decided every park should have an AED for emergencies.

"It was an eye-opening for me that it needs to be in every park, and we want to make sure that the safety of our citizens and wherever they go, you know it's, you know, it's available for them," Zeidan said.

On Friday, the first of the new AEDs was shown off at Poor Farm Park.

Sam Zeidan, David Long, and the man whose life was saved were all there.

"It’s just thrilling to see him here today, to go visit him in the hospital. It gets no better than that," Long said.

Sam Zeidan wanted to do something good for the community.

"We come to this world nervous with a fist, but when we go, we go open-handed, the only thing we take with us is the good things we do in life," Zeidan said.

Both men hope the donation will inspire others and help save more lives in the future.

"You can't put a price on life," Zeidan said.

"If it saves one life. It's, it's worth every penny of it," Long added.

AEDs are easy to use because they talk you through the steps, so anyone can help in an emergency.

Watch: How to use an automated external defibrillator (AED)

