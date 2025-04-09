Dr. Lisa Pennycuff named new Hanover superintendent, drawing mixed reaction from community

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County School Board has named the district’s new leader.

The board voted 6-1 to keep the district's interim superintendent, Dr. Lisa Pennycuff, following a nationwide search.

Pennycuff has served as interim superintendent for the last eight months.

The board said they selected Pennycuff after gathering community feedback and conducting a nationwide search with a hired firm.

School board members praised Pennycuff her for work so far in the district with her implementation of the Virginia Literacy Act, the development of the budget, and school facility projects.

Dr. Pennycuff accepted the interim job in Hanover County in July, the same month she retired as superintendent in Prince George County.

Controversy has followed her retirement in Prince George after the arrest of long-time Prince George County Schools administrator William Barnes and her handling of the situation.

The retired assistant superintendent is facing 10 felony child sex charges for allegedly assaulting men as teens.

Hanover community members shared mixed reaction to the news of her appointment.

"I think Dr. Pennycuff is truly a blessing for the time we are in right now and the parents across Hanover are at ease this day because their rights have been preserved," said Jack Dyer.

"We’re not all as happy as everyone likes to think," parent Amanda Carnberg said. "I’m very reserved about this appointment and I believe there are also a lot of parents who also this wasn’t the greatest appointment and believe there is a lot of unresolved issues and believe the process was a large waste of tax payer funds to do a nationwide search but still appoint the person you were always going to appoint."

This announcement marks a new era for leadership for Hanover County.

Dr. Michael Gill had served as Hanover superintendent for 10 years prior to his resignation in July.

In an email, he wrote the he felt the school board had new goals and objectives it wished to achieve.

The school board also delayed voting on their boundary adjustment process to address overcrowding. The board will now vote on the issue at their May meeting following a public hearing.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube